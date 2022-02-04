Swine flu wipes out informal settlement pigs
Many farmers face ruin after deadly outbreak on Garden Route
A Mossel Bay farmer is still in disbelief after losing 92 of his 111 pigs to swine flu.
“I am not the only one who has lost pigs, there are about 100 of us small-scale farmers who have been severely impacted,” Loyiso Siko, who described the situation as very bad, said. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.