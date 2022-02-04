Swine flu wipes out informal settlement pigs

Many farmers face ruin after deadly outbreak on Garden Route

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A Mossel Bay farmer is still in disbelief after losing 92 of his 111 pigs to swine flu.



“I am not the only one who has lost pigs, there are about 100 of us small-scale farmers who have been severely impacted,” Loyiso Siko, who described the situation as very bad, said. ..