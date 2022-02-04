Suspected cable thief arrested near airport

A suspected cable thief was arrested by members of the police’s K9 unit near the airport in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the unit had been alerted at about 2.15pm on Thursday to the theft of electrical cables near the airport.

“On arrival, members saw a person removing electrical cables from a trench leading towards the airport.

“On seeing the police members approaching, the suspect started running.

“After several warnings, K9 member ‘Max’ was released and apprehended the 20-year-old suspect,” she said.

“A spade, a pickaxe, a hammer, and a black bag with copper wire and electrical boxes were confiscated.

“The damage had affected the electric cable supply power to the airport.”

The man is expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to the damage of infrastructure.

HeraldLIVE