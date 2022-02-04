Robbers target smallholdings in Theescombe and Lakeside

Gqeberha residents are warned to be extra vigilant and to keep security gates locked after two robberies on smallholdings in Lakeside and Theescombe this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that on Wednesday, at about 7.45pm, three armed men had entered a home in Horseshoe Drive, Theescombe, through an open door and confronted a woman and her family in the kitchen.

“They were threatened and ordered to lie on the floor,” she said.

“The woman’s daughter managed to run away and lock herself behind a security gate.

“The husband, who attempted to ward off the suspects, was assaulted.

“The suspects grabbed two laptops from the table and ran away.

“As the woman’s husband chased after them, one suspect slipped and fell and dropped the laptops.”

Janse van Rensburg said that on Thursday, at about 9pm, at a smallholding in Lakeside Road, a couple and their two grandchildren had been accosted by four robbers.

“When the man’s wife opened the sliding door to let the dog out, she was confronted by four suspects armed with a firearm, hammer and a knobkerrie.

“The suspects demanded that the complainant open the safe and when he refused, he got into an altercation with the suspects and was tied up,” she said.

“The house was ransacked and the suspects fled with a firearm, ammunition, cash, laptops, cellphones, a camera and jewellery.

“Always take note of the surroundings before opening your doors to allow your pets outside.

“Criminals will always wait for an opportunity to gain entry to your house,” Janse van Rensburg said.

