Resurgence of unconstitutional change of governments in parts of Africa concerning: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told African leaders they should continue to support the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Council in the face of “unconstitutional changes to governments” on the continent.

“The promotion of democracy, human rights and good governance on our continent has become a particularly critical endeavour at this time.

“The resurgence of unconstitutional change of governments in parts of Africa is of concern, and we must continue to support the efforts of the Ecowas and the AU Peace and Security Council in this regard,” Ramaphosa said during the virtual 31st African Peer Review (APR) Forum of heads of states and government summit.

In his capacity as chair of the forum, Ramaphosa was thought to be referring to reports that a military coup in Burkina Faso had removed and detained President Roch Kaboré after unrest and anti-government protests.

Ramaphosa told heads of states that while the Covid-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc globally, the work of the APR Forum had continued throughout the crisis.