PODCAST | 'Let’s kill her' — The matricide of Santa Pretorius

Matricide is the killing of one’s own mother. It’s a crime that is, perhaps, only made more unthinkable when the perpetrator is a minor.

In 2001, Santa Pretorius became a victim of matricide when her 16-year-old daughter, known in the press at the time as Eve, and her boyfriend, known as Adam, stabbed and strangled her to death while she slept.

The investigation and ensuing trial would reveal a downward spiral of drugs, alleged neglect and teenage angst that culminated in an orgy of violence.



Listen to the story here: