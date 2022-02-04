Operators threaten to halt IPTS bus service

Nelson Mandela Bay Integrated Public Transport System bus operators have given the metro until Monday to disband its board for alleged outstanding compensation fees — or all buses will come to a standstill.



The Algoa Taxi Association, together with the Northern Areas Taxi Association and SACP Mbuyiselo Ngwenda district leaders, marched to the IPTS municipal offices in Greenacres on Thursday to hand over a petition over disputes and outstanding compensation fees...