Nelson Mandela Bay’s tigers and crocs thrown a lifeline
Gift of the Givers trucks in water, fish for Seaview Park’s remaining animals
The Gift of the Givers Foundation responded to an unusual emergency on Thursday, delivering 10,000l of fresh water and 180kg of fish to the now closed Seaview Predator Park.
A project manager at the foundation, Ali Sablay, said it received the request for assistance from Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic vet Dr Annie Mears...
