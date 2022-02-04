Liquor truck hijacked and looted in Gqeberha

A truck delivering liquor to taverns in Motherwell was recovered in Kwazakhele barely an hour after it was hijacked and looted on Thursday.

The hijacking occurred at about 1.30pm.

“In Zweliyazuza Street in NU2, the driver and his assistants were approached by armed men who ordered them to get into the truck and drive towards Mnundu Street in NU11,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“The liquor was offloaded at a house. The driver and his assistants managed to escape.

“The community also looted liquor from the truck.

“At about 14.25, while Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit members were conducting operations in Kwazakhele, they received information of a stationary hijacked liquor truck in Mnundu Street in NU11 and that the liquor was being offloaded.

“The members immediately responded and found the truck still idling, with the community busy looting.

“Liquor to the amount of R156,000 was retrieved from the nearby house.

“No suspects were found at the scene.”

Naidu said police were investigating.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso warned communities that if people were found in possession of stolen property, they would be arrested and charged.

“Actions such as this carried out by the community are criminal.

“We urge the communities to report these suspicious activities instead of engaging in them,” Kupiso said.

