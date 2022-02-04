‘Hysterical and defiant’: SA weighs in on Mogoeng’s Israel apology

Social media is flooded with reaction to former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s apology for his controversial comments about Israel during a 2020 webinar.

On Thursday Mogoeng issued a statement in which he apologised for his comments regarding SA’s policy on that country.

The apology came after he was sanctioned by the appeal panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee for comments he made during the webinar with the Jerusalem Post.

In his apology, Mogoeng said he was apologising for becoming involved in political controversy, and said he was forced to do so by the law.

“I am forced by the law — the order of the lawfully constituted appeal panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee — to apologise unconditionally,” said Mogoeng.

“I am very thankful I have not been ordered to renounce God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit and my faith in Him; I have not been ordered to renounce the Holy Bible; I have not been ordered to renounce prayer; and I have not been ordered to renounce my love for Israel and Palestine and my love for the Jews and the Palestinians as well as my love for all people.”