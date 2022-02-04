‘Hysterical and defiant’: SA weighs in on Mogoeng’s Israel apology
Social media is flooded with reaction to former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s apology for his controversial comments about Israel during a 2020 webinar.
On Thursday Mogoeng issued a statement in which he apologised for his comments regarding SA’s policy on that country.
The apology came after he was sanctioned by the appeal panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee for comments he made during the webinar with the Jerusalem Post.
In his apology, Mogoeng said he was apologising for becoming involved in political controversy, and said he was forced to do so by the law.
“I am forced by the law — the order of the lawfully constituted appeal panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee — to apologise unconditionally,” said Mogoeng.
“I am very thankful I have not been ordered to renounce God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit and my faith in Him; I have not been ordered to renounce the Holy Bible; I have not been ordered to renounce prayer; and I have not been ordered to renounce my love for Israel and Palestine and my love for the Jews and the Palestinians as well as my love for all people.”
According to Mogoeng, he told the committee he wouldn’t apologise unless he was legally obliged to do so.
“I would never refuse to apologise for or retract what I believe to be wrong, however correct I might have initially believed it to be. Even if it is a 10-year-old child who would have helped me to so understand. I would apologise to him or her for the wrong I would then be convinced I have done to him or others,” he said.
“But I will never apologise for nor retract what I believe to be correct. I would never, no matter how many millions, how many presumably or actually influential people say so. I would never, unless forced by the law, align myself with principles or values repugnant to my sense of what is just, right or wrong. I would be happy to stand alone no matter the consequences.”
On social media, many debated whether his apology was sincere.
Some said the apology, despite how it was delivered, was good enough, while others called for further action to be taken against him.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is only apologizing in the name of being a law abiding citizen, the word orders us to respect authorities and that's what this is, otherwise he stand firm to what he said...❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Yzd2ESv0qO— Cherub 👼🧚♀️💛 (@phili_KaKhumalo) February 3, 2022
I'm personally happy with his apology.— zolani simayi (@zsimayi) February 4, 2022
Well done Mogoeng Mogoeng...
What the powerful move done by our former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng👏🏼for the Bible says in asking forgiveness while you innocent it's like heaping coals of fire on their heads.🙌🏽— Clement Thabang👑🇿🇦 (@ClementThabang_) February 3, 2022
We choose peace knowing very well that our battle are being fought in sacred places🙇🏽♂️🙏🏽
Mogoeng Mogoeng is basically saying I apologize for offending you, but I said what I said 😂😂— Pastor Pule Mofokeng (@PastorPuleM) February 3, 2022
CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng didn't apologize for his love and support for Israel. He merely said " sorry geh, happy now? "— Bafana Modise (@ModiseBafana) February 3, 2022
Those who understand the English language will understand that CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng did not revoke his statement or apologise for making it pic.twitter.com/BcM8v0Prmv— Buy Local (@THLNRD) February 3, 2022
It is clear now, as it was when he was appointed, Mogoeng Mogoeng was not worthy of Chief Justice. No jurisprudence. We will remember the homophobe with a massive ego and a hollow religious zealot who only apologised because he did not want to be impeached and lose his benefits.— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) February 3, 2022
Some quarters are saying Mogoeng Mogoeng apologized unconditionally...I wouldn’t say that’s an apology, and I will also add that nothing unconditional in that statement. Dude still stands his ground...— RakgadiWaRori (@nthabs5) February 3, 2022
Nothing like the fervent hysteria of a believer. Mogoeng Mogoeng goes on and on about how he's grateful he was not asked to denounce the Father the Son and the Holy Spirit. Bangena phi?— Ms. Siya Miti 🇸🇿🇸🇿🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@SiyaMiti_the1st) February 3, 2022
What a hysterical and defiant apology 😂😂
