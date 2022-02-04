Health minister gives vaccinating scholars full marks

Pupils, parents and school management applauded during high-level visit to KwaMagxaki

By Guy Rogers -

The health department’s Covid-19 school vaccination programme in Nelson Mandela Bay was highlighted on Thursday during a visit by health minister Dr Joe Phaahla to KwaMagxaki High School.



Phaahla said the programme was an important step to help secure the Bay’s ability to counter the virus and also to allow pupils to progress with their learning unhindered...