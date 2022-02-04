Gqeberha Flying Squad members nab five suspects

Flying Squad members in Gqeberha apprehended five suspects in two separate incidents on Wednesday and managed to recover a stolen firearm in the process.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police received reports at about 11.15am of a business robbery at a garage in Motherwell.

It is alleged three men, two of them armed, entered the shop and demanded cash from employees and fled the scene in a white VW Polo with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Naidu said the officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle moments later at the intersection of Daniel Pienaar Road and St George’s Street and managed to block their escape route.

Four suspects were arrested and two replica 9mm firearms seized.

“They also found an undisclosed amount of cash [allegedly] taken in the robbery, as well as five cellphones,” Naidu said.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 38, were charged with business robbery.

The Polo was also impounded for further investigation.

Later in the day, another team from the Flying Squad apprehended a 27-year-old man for possession of a firearm linked to a cash-in-transit heist in July 2021.

“At about 1.35pm, the officers were driving down Maku Street in Ikamvelihle when they noticed four males run in different directions upon spotting the police vehicle.

“One male was arrested and found in possession of a firearm that was stolen in a cash-in-transit robbery in Gelvandale in July 2021.

“He was detained for illegal possession of a firearm,” Naidu said.

The suspects are all expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Acting Nelson Mandela district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended the Flying Squad members for their quick response.

“The recovery of firearms is a direct result of increased crime prevention operations, police visibility and the efforts of our police officers,” Kupiso said.

