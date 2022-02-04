Eastern Cape flavours heat up ‘MasterChef SA’ kitchen
Four local food fundis show off their cooking skills in season four
He is a father of two, with another baby on the way, the director of a lighting manufacturing company and an entrepreneur.
And as if that is not enough pressure, Gqeberha’s Shawn Godfrey, 34, is among 20 self-taught cooks selected to feel the heat of the kitchen in the new season of M-Net cooking reality show MasterChef South Africa. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.