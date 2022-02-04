Eastern Cape flavours heat up ‘MasterChef SA’ kitchen

Four local food fundis show off their cooking skills in season four

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

He is a father of two, with another baby on the way, the director of a lighting manufacturing company and an entrepreneur.



And as if that is not enough pressure, Gqeberha’s Shawn Godfrey, 34, is among 20 self-taught cooks selected to feel the heat of the kitchen in the new season of M-Net cooking reality show MasterChef South Africa. ..