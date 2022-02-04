Drugs, firearm seized in Gqeberha raids

A gun and drugs were seized in raids in Gqeberha on Thursday and Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident, at about 9.30pm on Thursday, anti-gang unit members, following a tipoff, had raided a house in Yellowwood Street, Arcadia.

“On searching the house, a 9mm pistol, a magazine, and 21 rounds of ammunition were found,” she said.

“A total of 1,450 Mandrax tablets and 10g of Mandrax powder/cream were also seized. The total estimated value of the drugs is R43,500,” she said.