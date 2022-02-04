Drugs, firearm seized in Gqeberha raids
A gun and drugs were seized in raids in Gqeberha on Thursday and Friday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident, at about 9.30pm on Thursday, anti-gang unit members, following a tipoff, had raided a house in Yellowwood Street, Arcadia.
“On searching the house, a 9mm pistol, a magazine, and 21 rounds of ammunition were found,” she said.
“A total of 1,450 Mandrax tablets and 10g of Mandrax powder/cream were also seized. The total estimated value of the drugs is R43,500,” she said.
Anti-Gang unit seize firearm and confiscate drugs EASTERN CAPE - Efforts by our Anti-Gang Unit members to eradicate...Posted by South African Police Service on Friday, February 4, 2022
At about 2.30am on Friday, a house on a smallholding in Kragga Kamma was searched and dagga products (dagga lollies, dagga truffles and dagga chocolates) and magic mushrooms were confiscated.
“The total estimated street value of drugs recovered is R11,470,” Naidu said.
