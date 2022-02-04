Covid-19: SA records 3,266 cases and 82 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 3,266 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (1,005), which was the only province to record more than 1,000 cases in 24 hours. The Western Cape (547) was next worst-hit, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (396) and Limpopo (380).