Covid-19 infections were dipping but are up again to a plateau, says health minister

After a clear and steady decline in Covid-19 infections in the country, “the past 14 days have given a more confusing picture”.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who said on Friday morning: “We are seeing a less resilient decline in infections. We can call it a stalemate. There is no serious decline and no worrying rise.”

The change from a decline to a plateau is likely linked to the opening of schools, and human movement at the tail end of the holidays.

Testimony to the link with schools opening is a clear rise in infections among those under age 20.

Phaahla said the country has always striven to flatten the curve of a wave, but in this fourth wave, SA is seeing a protracted plateau.