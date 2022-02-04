Court says union’s urgent case against mandatory vaccinations can wait

A Gauteng judge has ruled that trade union Solidarity’s case against Small Enterprise Employers of SA (Seesa) is not urgent and ordered them to pay costs.

The union took Seesa to court over its advice to employers to compel their workers to get Covid-19 vaccinations.

On January 19 Solidarity announced it was serving papers on a number of institutions, including the University of the Free State.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said they were challenging mandatory vaccinations over concern they could be used to exploit workers.

“The SA labour market is faced with huge uncertainty regarding whether employers may compel their employees, or even universities their students, to be vaccinated. As a result, we see dozens of employers exploiting this uncertainty and using it as an excuse to lay off employees without the correct procedures,” he said.