Cement truck crashes into stationary vehicles in Kariega

The urgent need for speed bumps in Kariega’s busy Caledon Street was highlighted on Friday after the brakes on a truck transporting cement failed and the vehicle crashed into two stationary vehicles in front of a fast-food outlet.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that, according to the 23-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz truck, the brakes of the truck failed as it was travelling uphill in Caledon Street.

“The truck [ran back] and collided with a stationary white Isuzu bakkie and a Fidelity vehicle that was also parked at the entrance of KFC,” she said.

“The 63-year-old driver of the bakkie [who was sitting in the vehicle at the time] was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A case of reckless and negligent driving will be investigated.”

Kariega attorney Lynette Volschenk said her request to the municipality for speed bumps in Caledon Street where accidents frequently occurred had gone unanswered.

“We have accidents in this street every third or fourth week,” she said.

“In 2017, a car crashed through the wall of my business and I wrote to the municipality requesting speed bumps or some sort of speed-control measure.

“I have not had a reply yet. No-one came out to see what the risks are.

“People are living here with their small children. There is no speed limit on this street.

“I am in this building for close to twelve years and not a year goes by that someone does not die in accidents here.”

HeraldLIVE