Briton’s efforts to make a difference in Gqeberha recognised by Queen

By Herald Reporter -

A four-month trip as a volunteer at needy schools in Gqeberha resulted in an Englishman devoting his life to helping vulnerable and traumatised children.



And, after 15 years of uplifting some of the city’s most impoverished children, Harrison Dax Nash has been recognised on the Queen’s Honours list...