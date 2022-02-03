‘What a farce’: Gigaba reacts to being implicated in Brian Molefe’s Transnet appointment

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has again taken a shot at acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, this time for alleging that he was involved in appointing Brian Molefe as a director at Transnet.

In the second part of the state capture inquiry report, handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, Gigaba was implicated for being involved in appointing Molefe and Anoj Singh as directors of the rail company.

“Mr Malusi Gigaba was involved in the appointment of Mr Molefe and Mr Singh as directors of Transnet, and in the reinstatement of Mr [Siyabonga} Gama as the CEO of Transnet Freight Rail,” said the report.

The report said this would allow Gupta ally Iqbal Sharma to become chair of the agency’s board acquisitions and disposals committee in 2012. “These appointments were followed by the award of significant contracts that benefited the Gupta enterprise,” it said.

Taking to Twitter, Gigaba denied his involvement in Molefe's appointment, suggesting that Zondo was accusing him of something done by Ramaphosa.