Major routes in Nelson Mandela Bay without traffic signals putting lives of motorists in danger

By Yolanda Palezweni, Riaan Marais and Mandilakhe Kwababana -

Not a single traffic light is working along vast stretches of some of the busiest roads in Nelson Mandela Bay — and it is putting motorists’ lives at risk.



Vehicles often jump the defunct traffic lights, causing confusion which leads to fatal accidents...