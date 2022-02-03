Khumbudzo Ntshavheni in Zondo's firing line over Denel dismissals

Ntshavheni was among the board members, and submitted an affidavit to the commission in which she mounted the same reason as Mantsha for the hounding out of the executives.

The executives who were sent packing at the time, at only the board’s second meeting after their appointment, were Saloojee, finance boss Fikile Mhlontlo and company secretary Elizabeth Afrika.

The trio was ambushed by the Denel audit and risk committee (ARC) and asked to state reasons why they should not be suspended. This was done, found Zondo, without any specific reasons stated as to why they should make such representations.

Strangely, particularly in the case of Saloojee, it happened days after the then-minister of public enterprises had showered him with praises while at an exhibition in UK, promising that his stay at Denel would be extended.

At the same exhibition, Mantsha told Saloojee that the audit and risk committee was not pleased with the company’s acquisition of Denel Vehicle Systems (DVS).

A day after arriving back from UK, “without any prior warning”, Saloojee was called by the chair of the ARC to provide reasons why he should not be suspended because of his participation in the DVS transaction.

“No specifics were given to him and the ARC members did not tell him what he was alleged to have done wrong or which aspect of the DVS transaction Saloojee was required to address if he wanted to avoid suspension,” the Zondo report reads.

The same modus operandi was employed with Mhlontlo and Afrika, and after days of back-and-forth letters and wrangling between the ARC and the three executives, they were offered packages if they resigned. This eventually happened.

All three, after months on suspension without disciplinary action, walked away with millions of rand in separation packages.