It wasn’t me, says suspected cop killer

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Adamant that he was not involved — or even near the scene where an off-duty police officer was shot dead — murder accused Asanda Kitsana maintained his innocence when he testified on Thursday.



Kitsana, 29, also insisted that a cellphone found in his possession when he was arrested had been sold to him on the day of the shooting — October 13 2019...