Gauteng records 1,472 of SA's 4,500 new Covid-19 cases: NICD
SA recorded 4,502 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.
This means that there have been 3,612,809 confirmed cases across the country to date.
The new cases came at a positivity rate of 11.3% — higher than it has been in recent days.
The NICD also reported that, based on health department data, there were 175 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. However, it was established that 15 of them occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being reported as a result of an ongoing health department audit.
In total, there have been 95,463 fatalities to date.
Of the newly reported cases, the overwhelming majority were in Gauteng (1,472), followed by the Western Cape (689), Mpumalanga (540) and KwaZulu-Natal (510).
The NICD also reported 116 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are 5,076 people being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.
