Fishermen suspected of shooting seals off Seaview
Concerns have been raised that seals are being shot by offshore fishermen in the Seaview area.
Seaview resident Ralph West said on Wednesday while the community had no proof of what was happening to the Cape fur seals locally, residents had reported hearing the sound of gunfire out at sea, while shotgun shells regularly washed up...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.