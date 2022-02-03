Eight-tonne backhoe stolen in Gqeberha recovered in George

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A month after a tractor-loader-backhoe, or TLB, was stolen in Gqeberha and moved across the province to George, the eight-tonne machine has been found.



The machine was part of an elaborate scam where an unwitting towing company was used by brazen bandits to make the machine disappear from Gwala Street in NU30, Motherwell. ..