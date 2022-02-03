Don’t let anyone intimidate you, premier tells ANC branches before conference

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Anyone who pretends to have political sway to confuse branch members leading up to the ANC’s Eastern Cape conference will be shown the door.



This is according to ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, who was speaking at a 110th-anniversary celebration hosted by the Boyce Willem branch in Ward 60 in Wells Estate on Wednesday...