Creatives will get business-smart edge in new programme

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Performing artists, visual artists, fashion designers and crafters will be able to take their skills to a whole new level thanks to a new support programme focused on business and public relations skills, branding and communications.



In its bid to support the growth of art in Gqeberha, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has created the MBDA Creative Enterprise Support Programme, which begins on February 28...