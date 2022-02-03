Cleaner bust for alleged collusion with examiner to sell fake driving licences

The Hawks have arrested two people accused of selling driving licences for R4,500 — without the driver being tested by the examiner.

Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) unit, said a 61-year-old female cleaner and 38-year-old examiner for driving licences are expected to appear in the Booysens magistrate’s court on Thursday for fraud and corruption.

Both suspects are stationed at the Xavier Junction licence and testing centre in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.

They were arrested in a sting operation on Wednesday after GFIS officials working with the Hawks made a booking with the suspects and arranged to collect a driver’s licence.

Sindane said they were arrested after allegedly handing over a temporary driver’s licence to an undercover member of the Hawks.

“The female suspect had a stack of driver’s licence cards which she alleged were ready to be collected by her clients who had already paid the R4,500 fee,” he said.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse commended the team, saying: “Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, SAPS, JMPD to ensure that residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.”

The city urged people to report any fraud and corruption activities through the 24-hour tipoff hotline 0800 002 587 or via email to whistle@joburg.org.za.

TimesLIVE