Act on forensic reports now — Mabuyane
Municipalities must make it their priority to root out corruption, premier says
Stop sitting on forensic investigation reports that uncover corruption, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Wednesday.
Instead of letting them gather dust, municipalities must act on the recommendations made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), he said...
