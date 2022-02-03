News

Act on forensic reports now — Mabuyane

Municipalities must make it their priority to root out corruption, premier says

By Siyamtanda Capa - 03 February 2022

Stop sitting on forensic investigation reports that uncover corruption, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Wednesday.

Instead of letting them gather dust, municipalities must act on the recommendations made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), he said...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...

Most Read