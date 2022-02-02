Widespread relief greets easing of lockdown regulations

Education, business, medical and tourism sectors all set to benefit from changes

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



The education, business, medical and tourism sectors have welcomed the latest changes to the level 1 Covid-19 regulations, as approved by the cabinet.



The changes followed meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC) on Monday. ..