We need time to recover our emergency resources, says Eskom

“The unit we didn’t expect to give us challenges is Kusile. For the past five days we have had no units running,” Oberholzer told a media briefing.

Kusile is expected to return to service about lunchtime on Wednesday.

Group CEO Andre de Ruyter said they are working hard to bring units back as quickly as possible and hope to be able to reduce the extent of load-shedding.

“Because we have had some challenges on our generation system, we have depleted our emergency reserves to the point where we risk not having an adequate backup supply in the event of further failures of our generation system,” said De Ruyter.

Eskom has experienced a number of breakdowns since last Friday, Oberholzer said..

“About 4,000MW was lost due to breakdowns, full load losses and partial load losses that immediately placed us where we are today,” he said.