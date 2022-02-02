'Small businesses crucial to solving unemployment'
Ndabeni-Abrahams meets stakeholders in first of three-part roadshow for region
Support and integration of small businesses is crucial for SA to meet the 2030 employment targets set out in the national development plan.
The plan requires that 85% of the 11-million jobs needed to boost the ailing economy must come from SMMEs...
