'Small businesses crucial to solving unemployment'

Ndabeni-Abrahams meets stakeholders in first of three-part roadshow for region

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Support and integration of small businesses is crucial for SA to meet the 2030 employment targets set out in the national development plan.



The plan requires that 85% of the 11-million jobs needed to boost the ailing economy must come from SMMEs...