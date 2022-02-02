Pupils can ‘read aloud’ with generous book donation

Pupils from five schools and a charity get to broaden horizons thanks to initiative by The Herald and Bargain Books

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Nelson Mandela Bay pupils will soon have their noses buried in the pages of new and preloved books, thanks to the generosity of The Herald readers and Bargain Books.



This year’s commemoration of World Read Aloud Day will be filled with excitement following the successful donation drive. ..