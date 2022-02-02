Pupils can ‘read aloud’ with generous book donation
Pupils from five schools and a charity get to broaden horizons thanks to initiative by The Herald and Bargain Books
Nelson Mandela Bay pupils will soon have their noses buried in the pages of new and preloved books, thanks to the generosity of The Herald readers and Bargain Books.
This year’s commemoration of World Read Aloud Day will be filled with excitement following the successful donation drive. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.