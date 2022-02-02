Man dies after jumping off Shark Rock Pier

A man died after jumping off Shark Rock Pier in Summerstrand on Tuesday evening.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Luthando Bailey.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Bailey, of Yo-Yo Street in Walmer Township, was assisted to the shore after jumping off the pier at 6pm. However, by the time he reached the shore he was already dead.

An inquest docket will be opened.

HeraldLIVE