LISTEN | Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?
You can now mingle out in public even if you are Covid positive, and there is no need for pupils to sit a metre apart in schools.
Are we still safe?
In this week’s edition of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann’ we feature Dr Siva Pillay, who sits on Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s Covid-19 provincial command council, about the reasons and the science behind this decision.
