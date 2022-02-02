Kingswood welcomes new head

Kingswood College ushered in a new era when the prestigious Makhanda school inducted a new college head at the weekend.

After a lengthy process to find the right candidate, Leon Grové was inducted on Sunday and is the 18th person to hold the title.

The school received 44 applications for the position.

The list was whittled down to eight candidates and only three were shortlisted before Grové was finally appointed.

The induction service took place in the Kingswood Memorial Chapel.

The new college head brings a wealth of experience through his array of studies and background in business.

Grové studied economics and industrial psychology at the University of Cape Town in the early 1990s, and after a period in the business world, travelling and more studies, he found his true passion in education.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the school’s management said it looked forward to the various aspects Grové brought to the table — planning, leadership and management skills, along with a deep understanding of financial dynamics that would benefit an independent school such as Kingswood.

“A school with more than 127 years to its name speaks to an institution that has adapted, innovated and survived numerous challenges over its history,” Grové said.

“We have seen times of famine and feast, tragedies and triumphs, droughts and deluges, and we still stand tall.

“It is our strong belief in family and our solid foundation of Christian values that have allowed us to overcome all the obstacles put in our way, and we will remain resilient in the face of future challenges.”

