Go after Guptas' money men, Zondo tells law-enforcement agencies

He also recommended further investigations of fraud, corruption and racketeering against Wood, Transnet’s group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, the inside man for Regiments, Gupta lieutenant and mastermind Salim Essa, and Trillian, a company owned by Wood in the R93.4m Club Loan contract in 2015. It was already found three years ago by the National Treasury report that Ramosebudi had made a misrepresentation by stating that Trillian had helped Transnet to negotiate the loan with Nedbank, Bank of China, Absa and Libfin.

“The said misrepresentation resulted in Transnet making an irregular payment of R93.48m to Trillian Asset Management. The email communication is further evidence that the work in respect of the Club loan was indeed performed by Regiments and not Trillian as invoiced. We determined that Transnet paid Trillian Asset Management R93.480m in respect of the Club Loan,” said Fundudzi in its report three years ago.

Now Zondo has further recommended that law-enforcement agencies investigate Ramosebudi on a further charge of corruption and racketeering for soliciting or accepting a gratification from Wood in the form of a discount for a Range Rover Sport worth R1.3m in return for Trillian to be appointed and paid R93.4m.