DA welcomes schools reopening, calls for scrapping of state of disaster

The DA in Gauteng has welcomed cabinet’s decision to scrap rotational schooling under lockdown alert level 1, but criticised the continued national state of disaster.

The presidency announced the return of full-time schooling on a daily basis and scrapped the 1m social distancing requirement for pupils.

DA basic education shadow minister Baxolile Nodada said government needs to adopt a normalised approach to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic by ending the state of disaster to allow it to focus on unemployment and recovering schooling time lost at the height of the pandemic, lockdowns and rotational teaching and learning.

Last month co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the national state of disaster to February 15. It was introduced on March 15 2020 in response to the pandemic.