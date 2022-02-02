Covid-19: 3,085 cases, 195 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

The NICD said that the 3,085 new Covid-19 cases took the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of the virus in SA to 3,608,307. To date, 95,288 deaths have been recorded.

Of the new cases, 1,001 were in Gauteng. No other province had more than 500 infections, with the Western Cape (427) and KwaZulu-Natal (419) the next worst-hit.

There were also 103 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people being treated in hospital to 5,194.

TimesLIVE