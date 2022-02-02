News

Couple’s agony over son’s ‘hit-and-run’ death

Boy, 9, succumbs to injuries in hospital after being left for dead at side of N2

Premium
Riaan Marais
News reporter
02 February 2022

A frantic father roamed the streets of Kwazakhele for hours on Saturday night, desperately looking for his little boy.

At the time, Patrick Mdolomba had no idea that his nine-year-old son, Olunje, had been hit by a car and left on the side of a dark road with a fractured skull, broken pelvis and broken legs...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day

Most Read