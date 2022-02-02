Couple’s agony over son’s ‘hit-and-run’ death
Boy, 9, succumbs to injuries in hospital after being left for dead at side of N2
A frantic father roamed the streets of Kwazakhele for hours on Saturday night, desperately looking for his little boy.
At the time, Patrick Mdolomba had no idea that his nine-year-old son, Olunje, had been hit by a car and left on the side of a dark road with a fractured skull, broken pelvis and broken legs...
