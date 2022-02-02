Cellphone records link accused to murder of off-duty police officer

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Records of the cellphone stolen from a woman who was with an off-duty police officer when he was shot dead helped the state link the alleged murderer to the crime.



In the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday, it emerged that the phone’s signal was picked up near Asanda Kitsana’s house shortly after the murder and robbery. ..