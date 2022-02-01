Zondo report: Charge bosses for R15bn rail rip-off

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to launch criminal investigations against officials at state rail and ports company Transnet for their alleged involvement in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives — the price of which was unlawfully increased by more than R15bn without a valid reason.

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama are some of the senior officials acting chief justice Raymond Zondo wants investigated for possible fraud, violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The chair of the commission of inquiry into state capture also wants directors of China North Rail (CNR), Business Expansion Structured Projects (BEX), Integrated Capital Management and Gupta company Confident Concepts probed for corruption, racketeering and offences related to a payment of R76.6m paid by CNR to BEX.

The 2014 deal to purchase 1,064 locomotives saw Transnet — without any reasonable justification — agree to increase the price it would pay for the locomotives from R38.6bn to R54bn. In return, evidence led before the commission by Shadow World Investigations showed that more than R6bn in kickbacks were traced from both China South Rail (CSR) and CNR to Gupta-linked companies outside SA .

CSR and CNR have since merged to form a single company, CRRC.