Window into world of Eastern Cape pastors’ wives
Two from province to feature on hit TV reality series
Two Eastern Cape women are making their mark on the new season of reality TV show Pastors’ Wives.
A familiar face and voice in the gospel music industry, singer Noluvo Duna, 33, has joined the second season as the youngest of the wives. ..
