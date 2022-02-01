Vaccinations encouraged as rabies cases climb

Over the past six months, the SA Veterinary Association (Sava) has seen an alarming increase in rabies cases in the Eastern Cape, specifically within the Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Alfred Nzo regions.

To date, reports suggest that there have been 562 positive rabies cases in animals, and nine human deaths.

Rabies can be defined as a zoonotic disease, meaning that it is passed from infected animals to people, or from people to animals.

It is transmitted through saliva, most commonly if one is bitten.

It also has a dramatic effect on the human brain and once clinical signs become visible, there is no curative treatment and it is fatal.

According to modern statistics, the virus kills at least one person in the world every nine minutes.

More than 70,000 people die from it each year, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health, of which about 95% of these deaths occur in Africa and Asia.

Sava managing director Gert Steyn said: “To protect animals, family and the community at large, pet owners must vaccinate their dogs and cats.

“In high-risk areas, annual vaccination is strongly recommended.

“However, it is never too late for your pet to receive their first vaccination, followed by the booster protocol.”

Sava encourages all pet owners to visit their state veterinarian and make the responsible choice of vaccinating dogs and cats.

HeraldLIVE