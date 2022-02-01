State capture report part 2 released, puts spotlight on Denel & Transnet

Part 2 of the state capture commission report has been released putting the spotlight, again, on malfeasance at state-owned enterprises Denel and Transnet.

On Tuesday afternoon the presidency confirmed that part two of the Zondo commission's report into state capture had been handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It comes after part 1 of the report was handed over on January 4. The third and final part of the report is due to be presented to Ramaphosa by the end of February.

"The hand over of the second part of the report of the commission of inquiry is another step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption.

“During the course of the past four years the commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture. We should apply our energies to the commission’s recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society," Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE