Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

“Based on preliminary information from the scene, it would appear that the driver of the white Porsche SUV may have been under the influence of alcohol. Further information indicates that the alleged driver may have also tried to flee from the scene of the deadly crash but could not do so because his vehicle was too damaged,” she said.

Tributes are being shared on social media for Piehl, 52, described by the mayor as a devoted father, husband and enthusiastic triathlete who loved life and the outdoors.

On the SA triathlon fans Facebook group, Paul Ingpen shared: “Andre Piehl adored the sport of triathlon as much as he lived for his family. A perfect example of hard working consistency, the 6'3" beast of an always smiling, super competitive guy ... We will all miss you terribly.”