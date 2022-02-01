Plumbers bring dignity to Place of Hope
Bay firms team up to upgrade shelter’s ageing sewerage system
A week’s work for a team of Nelson Mandela Bay plumbers helped restore dignity and basic sanitary conditions to a destitute community living on a plot of land on the outskirts of Gqeberha.
Now, the dozens of residents at Place of Hope in Greenbushes do not have to worry about raw sewage running down their streets, and their children’s health will improve along with their cleaner living conditions...
