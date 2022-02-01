Justice Madlanga sets out his vision if he is appointed chief justice

SA's chief justice must lead the judiciary from the front in terms of the creation of the country’s worthy and lasting jurisprudence, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said on Tuesday.

Madlanga was the first of the four candidates nominated for the position of chief justice to be interviewed.

On Wednesday, the Judicial Service Commission will interview Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, followed by Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya on Thursday and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

The JSC is expected to deliberate on Saturday on which candidate to recommend.

Acting Supreme Court of Appeal president Xola Petse, who is chairing the interview, asked Madlanga to explain his vision of a functional, efficient, accountable and independent judiciary.