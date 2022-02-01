House robbers nabbed during shoot-out with cops in Parkwood
Car dealerships raided for stolen vehicles in another clampdown
Gauteng police arrested three house robbery suspects while a fourth one was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police in Parkwood, Johannesburg, on Monday.
The four armed suspects, driving in a Jeep Renegade, forced entry into a house in Parkwood at 12.30pm, said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
The owner of the house was shot and wounded by the suspects, before they drove off at high speed.
Police from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Tactical Response Team and Johannesburg K9, who were engaged in a crime combating operation in the area, together with CAP Security and Fidelity Specialised Services, heard gunshots and responded promptly. The suspects started shooting at the officers as they were approaching.
“A shoot-out and high-speed chase ensued, resulting in one suspect being fatally wounded and three suspects arrested.”
Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the car used by the suspects was fitted with false registration plates and reported to have been hijacked in Brackendowns last year.
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they are linked to other crimes.
The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted house robbery, attempted murder, inquest, possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
In another operation on Monday, Gauteng police recovered two vehicles and arrested a car dealer for contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act.
Capt Amanda van Wyk said detectives from the Provincial Vehicle Crime Investigations (VCI) together with the Johannesburg Vehicle Crime Investigation (VCI) unit and SAPS reservists partnered with Tracker Connect and Fidelity Secure during an integrated operation.
“The team visited car dealerships in and around Johannesburg to address vehicle-related crimes. The operation resulted in one car dealer being arrested for contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act,” she said.
“Two vehicles were recovered at another car dealership. Further investigation revealed that the engines have been tampered with.”
