Gqeberha man arrested after girlfriend's murder

A 30-year-old KwaDwesi man was arrested for the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the couple had been drinking with their friends in Ginwala Street when an argument ensued.

The girlfriend, identified as Siyamthanda Tiyiwe, allegedly attacked her boyfriend with an empty bottle. He apparently then retaliated by severely assaulting her.

Tiyiwe died while waiting for the ambulance and the suspect was tracked down at a nearby tavern and arrested.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Tandiswa Kupiso said: “Young girls and women are not toys and punching bags for boys and men, they have equal rights to freedom of choice regarding their lives.

“It is the responsibility of us all, as South Africans, to end the culture of abuse and violence perpetrated on our women and children.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

HeraldLIVE